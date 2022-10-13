Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

