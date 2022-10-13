Waters (NYSE:WAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $269.37 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

