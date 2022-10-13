Waves Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. Waves has a total market cap of $366.59 million and $57.40 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00017511 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Waves has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,572,388 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

