WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Down 0.5%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €4.02 ($4.10) and last traded at €4.08 ($4.16). Approximately 1,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.10 ($4.18).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $613.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

(Get Rating)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.