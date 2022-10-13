Wealth Architects LLC Buys 1,365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after purchasing an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,120. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

