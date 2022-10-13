Wealth Architects LLC Has $234,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.86. 89,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $191.65 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average of $224.20.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

