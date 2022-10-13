Wealth Architects LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

MRVL stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.08. 979,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,066,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.