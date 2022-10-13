Wealth Architects LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,113,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,180,000 after acquiring an additional 162,260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after acquiring an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,735,000 after purchasing an additional 221,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,441 shares during the period.

SCHC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 62,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,604. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

