Wealth Architects LLC Invests $539,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,957. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.