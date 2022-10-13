Wealth Architects LLC Sells 186 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $687,551,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,625,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.56. 33,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,398. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

