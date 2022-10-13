Wealth Architects LLC Sells 53 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.89. 52,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,346. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $249.93 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.98.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

