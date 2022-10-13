Wealth Architects LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

DFAC traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

