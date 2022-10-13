Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 19,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 725,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Weber Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 53.45 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $527.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

