Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 1,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

DE stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $362.84. 23,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.11. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

