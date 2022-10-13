Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/13/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $36.00.

10/12/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/25/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.50 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $39.00.

AMH stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,170. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

