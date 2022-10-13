Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Venator Materials (VNTR)

Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/11/2022 – Venator Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. to $1.00.
- 10/7/2022 – Venator Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.50 to $1.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – Venator Materials was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $0.65 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.05.
- 10/4/2022 – Venator Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1.90 to $1.00.
- 9/19/2022 – Venator Materials was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $0.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.00.
Venator Materials Stock Performance
Shares of VNTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,234. The company has a market cap of $81.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.66 million. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
