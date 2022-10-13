Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Givaudan (GVDNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS: GVDNY) recently:

10/12/2022 – Givaudan had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,700. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Givaudan had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400.

9/29/2022 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2022 – Givaudan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/1/2022 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Givaudan SA has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $105.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

