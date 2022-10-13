WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WELL Health Technologies traded as low as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 244082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WELL. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,379 shares in the company, valued at C$1,708,639.74. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $374,880.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$655.26 million and a P/E ratio of -13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

