Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $210.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.26.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $192.12 on Monday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $191.65 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.