Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.56.
Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %
WELL opened at $57.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,195 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,071,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202,582 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
