Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 816.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $887,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 477.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 24,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,716. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

