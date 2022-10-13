WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.39.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

