WFA of San Diego LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.48. 17,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

