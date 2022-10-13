WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $29,000 in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

