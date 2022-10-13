WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $71,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $151.55 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.