WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

