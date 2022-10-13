WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,202,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Read More
