WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,202,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.