WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 386,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $45.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78.

