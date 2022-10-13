WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 1,047 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,618,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 178,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPIB opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $36.52.

