WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 2,828 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

