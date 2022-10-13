WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $45,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $93.86 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.