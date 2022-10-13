WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

