Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WHR. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool stock opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.37. Whirlpool has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Whirlpool by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

