WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.95 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $54.95 million and approximately $719,769.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00265206 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003820 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016719 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteCoin (XWC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. WhiteCoin has a current supply of 944,201,250 with 744,201,249 in circulation. The last known price of WhiteCoin is 0.07421375 USD and is down -13.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $711,569.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://whitecoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

