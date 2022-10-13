Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Whitestone REIT Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

