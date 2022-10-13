Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,074.7% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 146,708 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

