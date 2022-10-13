Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) PT Lowered to $14.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cowen to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 296.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

FREE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 2,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,295. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.47. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Insider Activity

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 29.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,106,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 254,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.