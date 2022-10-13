Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) PT Lowered to $14.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cowen to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 296.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

FREE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 2,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,295. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.47. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 29.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,106,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 254,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.