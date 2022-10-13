William Blair Lowers BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Market Perform

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 192,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,439. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.25. BTRS has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

