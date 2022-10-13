WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $100.24 million and $38.73 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010675 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $27,583,975.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

