WNS (NYSE:WNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.68 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in WNS by 55.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 77.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,013,000 after purchasing an additional 303,288 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

