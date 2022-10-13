World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.08

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.08 and last traded at $75.76, with a volume of 14346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

