WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0398 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $397.78 million and approximately $8.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.12 or 0.01421864 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004976 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023710 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.35 or 0.01587827 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03998333 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.