Wrapped Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $82.15 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $19,057.29 or 0.99849755 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.66 billion and approximately $82.15 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 244,506 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Bitcoin has a current supply of 244,506.46137105. The last known price of Wrapped Bitcoin is 19,088.56546485 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 622 active market(s) with $92,096,584.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wbtc.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

