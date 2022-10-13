WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Lowered to C$177.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$181.00 to C$177.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$184.25.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP traded up C$3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$151.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$150.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.77. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. Analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.6709955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.