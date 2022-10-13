Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Reduced by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,562,000 after acquiring an additional 275,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 396,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.