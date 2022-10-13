Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

XHR opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -190.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,609,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 896,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

