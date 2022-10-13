XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 1,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $61,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,842,060.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $519,520.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $506,080.00.

XPEL Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.97. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.