XRP Market Cap Hits $23.60 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. XRP has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,267,435 coins and its circulating supply is 49,964,184,162 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP (XRP) is a cryptocurrency . XRP has a current supply of 99,989,267,435 with 49,964,184,162 in circulation. The last known price of XRP is 0.48762822 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 826 active market(s) with $2,056,588,436.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xrpl.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

