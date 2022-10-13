XRP One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.46 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. XRP has a market cap of $23.44 billion and approximately $2.46 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XRP

XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,267,435 coins and its circulating supply is 49,964,184,162 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP (XRP) is a cryptocurrency . XRP has a current supply of 99,989,267,435 with 49,964,184,162 in circulation. The last known price of XRP is 0.47074121 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 826 active market(s) with $1,522,918,076.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xrpl.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

