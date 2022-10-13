yearn.finance (YFI) Market Capitalization Tops $277.91 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $7,585.22 or 0.39820931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $277.91 million and $35.71 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.57 or 0.27375252 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010692 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “yearn.finance (YFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. yearn.finance has a current supply of 36,666 with 36,637.72122588 in circulation. The last known price of yearn.finance is 7,712.83073417 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $16,101,429.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yearn.finance/.”

